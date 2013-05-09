Turkish Pay TV Operator Powers OTT With Broadpeak

RENNES, FRANCE — Broadpeak announced that Turkey’s D-Smart digital broadcasting platform has deployed Broadpeak’s BkS400 video servers to manage its OTT streaming services. Leveraging HTTP adaptive streaming technology and streaming capacity, the servers enable D-Smart to stream high-quality live and VOD services to approximately 2 million subscribers on a range of devices, including TVs, PCs, and tablets.



Broadpeak’s BkS400 server streamlines OTT video delivery by supporting a variety of HTTP adaptive streaming standards, including Apple HLS and Microsoft Smooth Streaming. Using the server, D-Smart is able to cache VOD content at the edge of the network, reducing congestion.



The BkS400 also features a streaming capacity that helps D-Smart quickly respond to fluctuations in viewer demand during popular live events, such as sports. Through a flexible, software-based architecture, the operator can scale to support additional services and sessions as well as next-generation HTTP formats.



