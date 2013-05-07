TSE installs Hitachi HD cameras, control room for Eastern Michigan University

TSE (Total Sports Entertainment) Services — a systems integrator based in La Crosse, WI — has installed three new Hitachi Z-HD5000 HDTV studio cameras, a YESCO video board and a full HD production control room in the Convocation Center on the campus of Eastern Michigan University (EMU) in Ypsilanti, MI.

The facility renovation involved LED displays from YESCO (Young Electronic Sign Company), in Logan, UT, which contracted with TSE Services for the turnkey systems integration work.

The installation included three Hitachi Z-HD5000 HDTV studio cameras with CU-HD500 camera control units and FUJINON HD lenses, as well as a Hitachi RU-1000VR control panel for remote camera setup.

Two Z-HD5000s are in a studio configuration on tripods, while one is used as a shoulder-mount handheld within EMU’s Convocation Center.