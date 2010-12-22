Top 10s of 2010



NEW YORK: Nielsen today released its list of top tens, covering several categories, including TV shows, timeshifts and advertisements. Among the top 10 telecasts of the year, eight of 10 were, par usual, football games, and at the No. 1 spot, par usual, the Super Bowl. Programs exceeding five minutes, as measured from Jan. 1, 2010 through Nov. 28, 2010:



































Among TV commercials, octogenarian Betty White kicked it. White’s 30- and 15-second bits in a pick-up football game for Snickers ranked Nos. 1 and 2 among the top 10 (below the video):













Top 10 Best-Liked TV Commercials

1 Snickers Super Bowl--Betty White is tackled in football and later transforms into a young man after taking a bite of a candy bar. (:30)



2 Snickers--Betty White is tackled in football and later transforms into a young man after taking a bite of a candy bar. (:15)



3 Target--Smoke Detector--Black smoke billows over discarded items on the beach and then flies way, tie-in with ABC’s “Lost.” (:15)



4 M&M’s --Candies fight back when a husband tries to get some snacks to eat from the cupboard. (:30)



5 Samsung 3D LED TV--Family sits on a couch as fish and a manta ray fly out from 3D television screen. (:15)



6 Snickers--Aretha Franklin is called a diva by friends on a road trip and later transforms into a young man after taking a bite of a candy bar. (:30)



7 Chef Boyardee Big Beef Ravioli--Woman knocks over a display to keep her child from hearing there are vegetables in his food. (:30)



8 M&M’s--Candies campaign like politicians to be chosen as the favorite color. (:15)



9 Starburst--A Korean Scottish man talks about a screaming mime being a contradiction, much like a solid but juicy candy. (:30)



10 M&M’s--Candies fight back when a husband tries to get some snacks to eat from the cupboard (:15)



Nielsen’s full sets of lists for the year is available at “The Top Trends for 2010.”