Tolka To Feature ATSC 3.0 Software, Ad Personalization, Mobile TV At NAB Show

ATLANTA—Tolka will showcase its ATSC 3 Stack NextGen TV software modules, ADS personalized advertisement delivery system and its range of mobile viewing solutions for DTT at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

"ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV is attracting huge interest for its ability to deliver ultra-high-quality vision and sound plus its versatility as a carrier for supplementary services," said Tolka business development manager Alex Day.

“The number of broadcast channels supporting the new standard in the USA reached 66 in December and looks set to continue throughout 2023. Our products and supporting services are designed to accelerate this transition.”

Tolka's ATSC 3 Stack allows free-to-air NextGen TV programs and distance-learning services to be experienced on Android or Linux compatible household TV receivers, set-top boxes, in-car receivers, mobile phones, tablets or computers. The ATSC 3 Stack implements the 3.0 and 1.0 standards. Other features include support for datacast receivers, multiple tuners and SoC porting layer portability. Plug-in support for third-party HTML user agents and media players can be provided.

Tolka ADS combines content insertion and advertisement targeting in a single software-based solution. No internet return path is needed. Broadcasters gain an efficient way to deliver specific promotional content and commercials to targeted groups within their transmission footprint.

Tolka offers a wide range of mobile DTT reception solutions for vendors requiring OEM hardware, firmware or apps. These include confidential app development and refinement services which can be provided to support transmission formats such as DVB T2 and ISBD-T.

