TNDV Delivers People’s Choice Country Awards Production for NBC, Peacock

NASHVILLE—TNDV rolled three production trucks to the Grand Ole Opry here for NBC and Peacock’s live coverage of the People’s Choice Country Awards in fall 2023, the company said today.

The 53-foot double expando Exclamation production trailer, its largest truck, was used for the main event’s presenters and performances. The trailer supports four wired and 10 wireless Sony HDC-4300L 4K/HD cameras, it said.

Aspiration, its 40-foot single unit with an expanding side and six HDC-4300Ls, was used to broadcast and stream the pre-show festivities and interviews on the red carpet as well as interviews with winners and crowd members during the main show. Vibration, a 45-foot sound mixing trailer with a Studer Vista 9 384-input console was used to record separate audio mixes of all artists, including a complete backup of each performance, TNDV said.

Exclamation and Vibration were tied together with fiber to get the audio signals back and forth and to communicate via intercom, which was tied in with some of the house intercoms. Aspiration was dedicated to producing the red-carpet pre-show, which was separate from the awards ceremony, the company said.

“We have an excellent working relationship with the Grand Ole Opry because of all the shows we’ve worked on there,” said TNDV president Rob Devlin. “A large truck like Exclamation was perfect for this event because it allows the production pros from many different departments, such as lighting, script, wardrobe and makeup, to have the working space in front of the reference monitors to check their work.”

Vibration allowed every band to get their music dialed in the way they wanted. The number of inputs and presets made it possible for the audio mixer to go easily from one band to the next. By pushing a button, all new inputs generated for the event automatically surfaced. Every instrument for every artist was transferred from the stage through TNDV’s fiber MADI stage box, it said.

Together, the trucks provided a simultaneous recording and transmission of two live network-quality program feeds, an awards show and a red-carpet, behind-the-scenes program as well as a large volume of live performance and multitrack audio recordings for archive, TNDV said.