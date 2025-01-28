TMT Insights & Global M&E Talent Manifesto Launch “A Day in the Life …”

DALLAS and LONDON—TMT Insights, which specializes in professional services and software development for the media and entertainment (M&E) industry, has announced that it is working with the Global Media & Entertainment Talent Manifesto to offer a new content series, “A Day in the Life …”

Global Media & Entertainment Talent Manifesto is a worldwide initiative formed to address the shortage of diverse technical and engineering talent across the media technology sector.

The series explores the stories and skills that are shaping today’s media technology innovators, while shining a light on the transformations taking place across technology, product and operations.

More specifically, the “A Day in the Life …” series will focus on a diverse group of professionals in key M&E roles. The series will support the broader goal to align the industry on a modern-day skills map that will provide transparency into the upskilling and talent required to support today’s media supply chain production and distribution services, TMT Insights reported.

“With more organizations transitioning to cloud environments, traditional M&E roles have undergone a significant makeover,” said Hannah Barnhardt, COO and co-founder of TMT Insights. “New skills and capabilities are required along every touchpoint of the digital media supply chain. The timing for TMT’s new content series aligns with the launch of the Global Media & Entertainment Talent Manifesto’s initiatives, as the next wave of M&E leadership prepares to take its seat at the table.”

The first spotlight features Jake Russell, TMT’s Director of Media Solutions . In this debut edition, Russell talks about a standard day, what drew him to M&E, how the cloud “changed everything,” and what’s on his wish list for M&E’s future.

The series will be published by TV Tech and is hosted by TMT Insights and the Global M&E Talent Manifesto. If you’re an M&E professional that is interested in participating, please submit your request for consideration at https://tmtinsights.com/contact-us .