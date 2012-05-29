Tightrope Media Systems to make BroadcastAsia debut

Tightrope Media Systems will be exhibiting its broadcast product range at BroadcastAsia for the first time at this year’s event. The company, best known for ZEPLAY — its four in, four out, slow motion instant replay platform — will showcase some new features specifically targeted at the fast-paced sports and live production environments.

Visitors to Broadcast Asia will see the introduction of a new 12-drive RAID configuration for ZEPLAY that will support MPEG-2 I-Frame only encoding at 180Mb/s per stream, along with Apple ProRes 4:2:2 encoding and decoding at 220Mb/s per stream. This solution will provide customers with other options for video record and playout across all eight ZEPLAY channels.

In addition to Apple ProRes support, Tightrope has also added import and export of Avid DNxHD offering new workflow enhancements that allow both Avid and Final Cut Pro users to import and export files in their system’s native format — improving speed and efficiency across the production.

“Asia Pacific has proven to be a very active market for our ZEPLAY multichannel replay solution and we are delighted to be exhibiting the latest enhancements to the expanded audience that Broadcast Asia attracts,” said Steve Israelsky, executive director international sales at Tightrope Media Systems. “Coming to this show for the first time will enable us to truly be involved with the local broadcast community, maintain existing customer relationships and build new business opportunities from across the region.”

ZEPLAY’s all-in-one approach integrates multichannel streams (four in, four out), a multiviewer, program switching, media storage, control options and metadata tagging options to enable simple archive and recall capabilities.

Tightrope will also be exhibiting enhancements to its digital signage platform Carousel, including increased multilingual support, such as right-to-left text for Arabic, Hebrew and Farsi languages; and Asian-language word-wrapping for Japanese, Korean and simplified/traditional Chinese. Tightrope also addresses social media and digital signage integration through live Twitter feed support, allowing operators to publish tweets alongside RSS and other data-based feeds in any screen zone.