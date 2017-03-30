TheBlaze Gets Hand from Octopus 8 Newsroom System

DALLAS—The Octopus 8 newsroom computer system is heading deep into the heart of Texas to serve as help Glenn Beck’s multiplatform news and entertainment network TheBlaze. The system has been installed in TheBlaze’s headquarters in Las Colinas, Dallas.

The Octopus 8 is a suite of newsroom computer software that can be used in television, radio and online news broadcasts. It can ingest all incoming source materials like news agency wires, RSS feeds, emails, SMS messages and faxes. All content belonging to a feed can be displayed in a single view. It also features a relational database with SQL and has a topic-centric workflow that enables collaboration.

Additional features for the Octopus 8 include visual story history and version comparison, as well as the ability to separate the spoken script from technical information. The system can be integrated into a range of environments and its workflow supports the MOS protocol.

Octopus 8 runs natively on Mac OS X, Linux or Windows.