The Impact of Connected Devices on Television Consumption

Ocean Media, an independent media planning and buying firm, has just released “The Power of Connected Devices,” on OTT trends that illustrates the transition for viewers, programmers and advertisers. Ocean’s infographic highlights the who, how and where of “television” consumption, the speed of the transformation, and how the advertising market is shifting in its wake.

Among its findings:

America now counts 8.8 connected devices per household--60 million devices overall

One in three households has cut the cord

Four in 10 “light” TV viewers are “heavy” OTT consumers

Streaming viewership has increased 30 percent year on year, while linear viewership decreased 6 percent year on year (42 hours OTT vs. 132 hours TV)

Ad completion rates for video per break stand at 95 percent – against an average video ad completion of 81 percent for Q1 ’18, per the IAB