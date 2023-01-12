The Arena Group Acquires Fexy Studios

NEW YORK—The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has announced that it has acquired Fexy Studios, an award-winning creative agency that produces television shows, streaming and digital video programming, and branded content across a variety of mediums and platforms.

In recent years, Arena has been acquiring such brands as Sports Illustrated and Parade. The move brings the episodic broadcast TV and brand franchises Moveable Feast and Roadfood to The Arena Group’s Lifestyle portfolio, anchored by Parade and will help it expand its digital opportunities.

Cliff Sharples, Fexy Studios Co-Founder, will join The Arena Group as head of Fexy Studios to scale and build out TV, streaming, and cross-platform advertising opportunities as well as a larger portfolio of shows for The Arena Group’s verticals, the companies said.

“The Arena Group’s focus on investing and growing the legacy of iconic brands such as Sports Illustrated, Parade, TheStreet, and Men’s Journal makes it the perfect home for Roadfood and Moveable Feast,” said Cliff Sharples, co-CEO of Fexy Studios. “The opportunity to expand Fexy Studio’s multi-platform brand franchise model across The Arena Group’s portfolio is exciting and a privilege.”

"Fexy Studios has demonstrated a great ability to create compelling programming and digital video content that resonates deeply with viewers and advertisers. By adding that capability to The Arena Group, we will provide vibrant content and experiences across formats and mediums while building new horizontal, multichannel advertising opportunities throughout our portfolio," added Rob Barrett, The Arena Group’s president of media.

The deal also further expands the company’s reach with consumers. According to Comscore, The Arena Group reached more than 100 million monthly unique visitors in October 2022 remaining one the 50 largest U.S. publishers for the year, having added more than 70 publishers to its platform in the first nine months of 2022.