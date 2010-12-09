Temple University TV Manages Ops With ProTrack



Philadelphia’s Temple University Television (TUTV) is now using Myers Information Systems’s ProTrack TV for managing broadcast schedules, traffic and metadata on both of its cable-delivered channels. The system at TUTV is integrated with the operation’s Avid FastBreak automation system and Harris Nexio servers.



“I’ve worked with Myers Information Systems while serving as engineering manager at two other facilities,” said David Martin, manager of operations and engineering at TUTV. “The first was an upgrade and the second a complete new installation; both were completed seamlessly and professionally from start to finish, as was the current project. Their implementation, operator training, and follow-on support have always been first rate.”



Temple’s School of Communications and Theatre (SCT) provides programming for the cable channels. The ProTrack TV software will also be used as a teaching tool for SCT broadcasting students.



