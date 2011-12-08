Telcordia Technologies Takes Turn at White Space Records Keeping



Last week the FCC released a Public Notice announcing the opening of public testing for Telcordia Technologies' TV band database system.



The 45-day public trial is intended to allow the public to access and test Telcordia's database system to ensure that it correctly identifies TV channels that are available for unlicensed white space devices. The trial will also verify the system properly registers facilities entitled to protection and provides protection to authorized services and registered facilities as specified in the FCC rules.



The Office of Engineering and Technology examined the Telcordia database systems channel availability calculator and found it is ready for trial testing by the public. To participate in the trial, access Telcordia's TV band database test facility at https://prism.telcordia.com/tvws/home/trial.



The FCC Office of Engineering and Technology encouraged all interested parties "to test the database and provide appropriate feedback to Telcordia." Refer to the Public Notice for additional information on TV band databases and this test.



