Tegna, Charter Communications Reach Extension on Retrans Talks

TYSONS, Va.—After warning Charter Communications’ Spectrum customers that they would lose access to Tegna stations late on Monday, Sept. 30, over a retransmission dispute, the two sides came to an agreement on an extension, keeping the channels on air as talks continue.

Had a blackout occurred, 45 stations across 37 markets would have been impacted; markets would have included Seattle, St. Louis, Dallas, Cleveland and Atlanta.

On its station websites, Tegna said that while the talks continue, Charter has been reluctant to make what Tegna believes is a “fair, market-based” agreement. No timetable was given for this extension, but if an extension is still not reached, Tegna says that the stations could still be blacked out at some point in the future.

Charter said that it is “actively negotiating” with Tegna on a deal and had no additional comment.