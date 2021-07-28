Tech Tour Van To Bring Cutting-Edge IP, Broadcast Solutions To Local Destinations

SYRACUSE, N.Y.—The OConsortium, a group of broadcasters and tech vendors collaborating on technology development and advancing broadcast education, is launching the first leg of a nationwide technology tour Aug. 16 at WSTM, the Sinclair Broadcast Group station in Syracuse, N.Y.

The group will visit more than 20 destinations from New York to Florida with a specially designed van showing off cutting-edge IP and broadcast technologies on the initial leg of the tour, said Lenore Albert, OConsortium project manager, during the group’s weekly Zoom meeting July 27.

WSTM is among the nation’s first group of stations deploying ATSC 3.0 to bring NextGen TV to viewers. Sinclair is one of several tour sponsors.

“I must thank Mark Aitken for having Sinclair sponsor this tour along with our platinum sponsor, Panasonic, brought to us by [Panasonic senior category owner, Advanced Technology, Video Production] Michael Bergeron,” she said.

The van will give broadcasters and others attending the chance to learn firsthand about technology developments in IP-based production, automation, MAM, A.I., ATSC 3.0, remote production, IP circuits, mesh networks and drones, in a COVID-safe outdoor environment, said Albert.

The van, specially designed for the tour by sponsor Accelerated Media, will hit eight states and the District of Columbia on the first tour leg. They include New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Technology from tour sponsors Panasonic, Aveco, Tata Communications, TVU Networks, Riedel Communications and Qcomm will be used in the van. Sponsor Ocon Solutions is leading the tech team responsible for the van. The goal is to demonstrate real-world workflows that will enable broadcasters to position their organizations for the future, she said.

Among the other tour dates and stops are: Aug. 17, WNYO in Buffalo, N.Y.; Aug. 24, Sinclair Broadcast Group in Baltimore; Aug. 25, ATSC NextGen Broadcast Conference in Washington, D.C; Aug. 30, WRAL tower farm in Auburn, N.C.

All broadcasters, sponsors, first responders and others interested in the technology may attend at no charge. A Midwest leg of the tour is being planned for later in the year, she said.

Other sponsors include the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) and the Advanced Warning and Response Network (AWARN).

Broadcasters and others wishing to have their sites considered as a tour stop should email Lenore Albert .