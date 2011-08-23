Taking Down a 1,350-Foot Tower

JUNEAU, ALASKA: Connections Film & Video captured the U.S. Coast Guard’s 2010 demolition of its LORAN tower in Port Clarence, Alaska. The 1,350-foot tower was the state’s tallest structure. The Coast Guard cordoned off the are in a two-mile radius of the tower before the Civil Engineering Unit in Juneau took it down. It was dropped because it was getting old and the military branch lacked the funds to repair it.



The Coast Guard began decommissioning its LORAN--Long Range Navigation--terrestrial radio system following a Congressional directive. Film & Video Connections teamed with the Coast Guard's Civil Engineering Unit from Juneau, Jacobs Field Services of North America and Controlled Demolition, Inc. to document the demolition of the structure.





