Swiss TV network chooses SGT VEDA for playout automation

Swiss TV network TSR (Télévision Suisse Romande) has chosen the SGT VEDA platform for its new playout automation system. The project to overhaul TSR´s broadcast center in Geneva will implemented by BFE. The playout automation system will be live for the two premium channels during the second half of 2010, with thematic IP channels following in 2011.

The new playout system supports HD playout and multichannel sound. To ensure maximum systems availability, the system uses a dual cluster with two synchronized VEDA automation servers broadcasting the same playlist. VEDA will integrate seamlessly into the IT broadcast environment at TSR.

Master control equipment includes the Harris NEXIO playout server and Miranda Imagestore IS750 switcher, with Stagetec NEXUS audio routing and Jünger C8000 series audio processing.