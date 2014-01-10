Supreme Court to Hear Aereo Case

NEW YORK —The U.S. Supreme Court will hear broacasters’ case against Aereo, according to a statement from the defendant. Aereo CEO and founder, Cheg Kanojia said SCOTUS issued an order granting the petition for a writ of certiorari in American Broadcasting Co., Inc., et al., v. Aereo, Inc. Kanojia said to bring it on.



“We said from the beginning that it was our hope that this case would be decided on the merits and not through a wasteful war of attrition. We look forward to presenting our case to the Supreme Court and we have every confidence that the Court will validate and preserve a consumer’s right to access local over-the-air television with an individual antenna, make a personal recording with a DVR, and watch that recording on a device of their choice.”



Broadcasters are suing Aereo in separate federal court cases because the company is reselling TV station signals without licensing them. The plaintiffs contend Aereo is in violation of copyright, while Aereo says it has the right under Cablevision, the case that established remote digital video recording. The broadcasters failed to secure an injunction on Aereo’s service and consequently petitioned the Supreme Court.