Streaming Video Alliance Announces New Tech Specifications

FREMONT, Calif.—The Streaming Video Alliance (the SVA) the release of new technical specification documents from the Open Caching Working Group and Networking and Transport Working Group.

The Configuration Interface, produced by the Open Caching Working Group, is a series of three documents that specifies the motivational drivers, use cases, and standards for a configuration interface to facilitate interoperability within the content delivery network (CDN) and Open Caching ecosystems.

The 5G and the Edge Cloud for Streaming Video document provides an outline of 5G technologies; the types of use cases and enhanced consumer experiences it will support; and the potential benefits for content owners, ecosystem vendors, network operators, and viewers.

“Developing and introducing new public specifications is one of the SVA’s top priorities and represents some of the most important work produced by our members,” said Jason Thibeault, executive director at the Streaming Video Alliance. “I want to recognize and thank our members from the Open Caching Working Group and Networking and Transport Working Group for their commitment to bringing their respective projects full circle.”

The new documents include:

Open Caching Configuration Interface: Part 1 Overview and Architecture

This document presents the motivational drivers for an industry standard CDN Configuration Interface; illustrates relationships between the set of specifications, capabilities, APIs, and entities that use and implement these standards; and places this set of specifications in context of other SVA Open Caching documents and IETF CDNi RFCs. To get more information and download the document visit here

Open Caching Configuration Interface: Part 2 Extensions to CDNi Metadata Object Model

The second document in this series covers the context and requirements for extending the Content Delivery Network Interconnection (CDNi) metadata model, as well as specific extensions that will fulfill those requirements. This document also serves as the basis for an Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) draft describing the configuration metadata model requirements beyond those stated in RFC-7337 (Content Distribution Network Interconnection Requirements), along with requested extensions to RFC-8006 (Content Delivery Network Interconnection Metadata) and RFC-8008 (Footprint and Capabilities Semantics). To get more information and download the document visit here

Open Caching Configuration Interface: Part 3 Publishing Layer APIs

The third document in this series covers the requirements for a configuration publishing layer, along with APIs that facilitate the publishing of CDNi metadata objects within the CDN and open caching ecosystems. To get more information and download the document visit here

5G and the Edge Cloud for Streaming Video

In the media and entertainment sector, 5G offers the promise of greater consumer reach and new, more immersive services. Increasingly, content owners are looking toward 5G as a source of new revenue, consumer reach, and enhanced QoE for their streaming services. This document provides a brief outline of 5G technologies; the types of use cases and enhanced consumer experiences it will support; and the potential benefits for content owners, ecosystem vendors, network operators, and viewers. To get more information and download the document visit here