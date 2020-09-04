Streaming Devices Reach 1.1B Across Globe, Per Strategy Analytics

BOSTON—There are more than 1.1 billion TV and video streaming devices in use across the globe, according to a new report from Strategy Analytics.

Leading the way on the brand side for TV and video streaming devices is Samsung, with Strategy Analytics reporting they have a 14% share of the streaming devices in use. Sony (12%), LG (8%) Hisense (5%), TCL (5%) and Amazon (5%) follow.

The Tizen platform is the leader when it comes to the top player in TV streaming, with it accounting for 11% of deployed devices. It is followed by WebOS (7%), PlayStation (7%), RokuOS (5%), Fire OS (5%), Android TV (4%) and Xbox (4%). Strategy Analytics says the platform environment is still fragmented because many older, proprietary systems are still in use.

As internet video services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu have continued to grow, particularly during the pandemic, so has the importance of TV streaming platforms and devices, Strategy Analytics says. Streaming video is increasingly being viewed on TV screens over mobile devices, all while traditional pay-TV, broadcast and home video platforms decline.

“As traditional television and video platforms continue to decline, TV streaming represents the future of television and video,” said David Mercer, vice president, Media and Intelligent Home. “Over the next decade or so we expect internet streaming to dominate consumption of television and video content across much of the world. This research reflects the early stages in the evolution of the platforms, which will come to determine this ecosystem for many years to come.”