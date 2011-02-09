StreamGuys supports single-source streaming to multiple platforms

StreamGuys has evolved its streaming platform to support single-source audio and video streaming to multiple platforms, including desktop, laptop and mobile devices. In the mobile arena, StreamGuys offers native support of iPhone, iPad, Android, Blackberry, Windows and Symbian devices. The company’s platform also offers audience measurement tools. According to StreamGuys COO Jonathan Speaker, “streaming to mobile comprised more than half of our customer requests in 2010.”

The company can push a single source of H.264 video to mobile devices, Flash and other desktop/laptop players, natively supporting all of them by supporting each device’s protocol (RTSP for Blackberry, Android, Windows and Symbian; RTMP for Flash; and HTTP for Apple). StreamGuys also supports multibit-rate streaming to Apple iOS devices (iPhone/iPod/iPad) and Flash Player 10.1, which continuously monitors network conditions and chooses the most appropriate stream based on available bandwidth. StreamGuys also provides an audio-only version of video streams in compliance with the Apple App Store requirement of a 64kb/s fallback stream.

StreamGuys’ background is in radio broadcast and streaming audio, pushing a single source of audio to mobile phones and desktop/laptop Flash players. The company also works with broadcasters on encoding, offering advice on codec choice and video frame size to provide the best possible source signal. The StreamGuys SGMon concurrency-monitoring and SGReports log-processing services enable broadcasters and service providers to view separate graphical statistics on the number of concurrent listeners using Android, Apple, Blackberry and other mobile devices.