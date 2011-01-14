Station Staff Dodges Tower Ice in Jackson, Miss.
JACKSON, MISS.: The folks at WJTV-TV in this Southern city got a taste of what transmitter engineers deal with regularly on California’s Mt. Wilson. Ice formed on the TV station’s tower. Station photojournalist Jerry Brooks captured footage of employees dodging a rain of three-foot ice shards as they raced to their cars. Snow, sleet and freezing rain over the weekend left the 1,600-foot tower coated with ice. When the skies cleared and the sun hit the tower, the ice starting giving way.
On Wilson, they wear hard hats.
