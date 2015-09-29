Facebook Releases 'Star Wars' Virtual Reality Experience

MENLO PARK, CALIF.—‘Star Wars’ fans can now have the ability to get closer to that galaxy far, far away than ever before thanks to a new virtual reality video that was released on Facebook last week. Part of the new 360 Video feature on Facebook, the ‘Star Wars’ video allows viewers to get a 360 degree view of the planet Jakku, which will be featured in the upcoming ‘Star Wars Episode VII,’ as they speed through the wreckage of a Star Destroyer with just the touch of their finger or cursor.

Currently Facebook 360 videos are only available on PCs and Android devices, but Facebook intends to release them on iOS devices in the coming months.

To experience the ‘Star Wars’ virtual reality video for yourself, click here.