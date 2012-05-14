Spectrum repacking will create new transmission challenges for TV broadcasters, says Weiss

The Advanced Television Systems Committee announced May 9 that S. Merrill Weiss was selected to be the 2012 recipient of the Bernard J. Lechner Outstanding Contributor Award.

Weiss, a well-known independent broadcast engineering consultant, has played an important role in the development of a number of standards, including the A/110, "Synchronization Standard for Distributed Transmission," and its successor document A/110:2011.

Weiss continues to play an important role in the industry as a consultant as well as working with the ATSC to help shape the standards needed to carry the television industry forward.

In this podcast interview, Weiss discusses the status of single-frequency networks in U.S. broadcasting, potential problems to guard against arising from a government-mandated repacking of TV spectrum, ways to future-proof TV receivers and what it means to be honored by the ATSC with the Lechner Award.