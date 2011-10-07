South African Broadcasting Corp. transitions to ENPS newsroom

South African Broadcasting Corp. (SABC) has commissioned ATG Broadcast to design and install a networked ENPS newsroom.

With 1100 user licences, the new system will be among the world's largest of its kind. Its primary role will be to prepare content for all SABC television and radio news operations, including regional stations and international bureau.

The project began in July and is scheduled to take nine months to complete, said Graham Day, ATG Broadcast managing director.

"The core installation will be located in SABC's headquarters at Auckland Park, Johannesburg," he said. "The system will also include a Quantel sQ server and editing infrastructure for ingest, post production and playout. Ingest and playout will be controlled using a Miranda Omnibus Columbus.

"SABC's entire news operation will migrate to ENPS from an outgoing Dynatech Newstar system. Training is obviously a key element of the transition. We will be arranging ENPS super-user instruction in Johannesburg for about 1500 operators using dedicated demonstration terminals attached to the core."