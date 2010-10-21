Sony Sets Release for FIFA World Cup 3D Film

CULVER CITY, CALIF.: “The Official 2010 FIFA World Cup Film in 3D” from Sony Pictures is due to be released on on Blu-ray 3D Nov. 16, the studio said this week. The DVD is “optimized for the latest playback devices and eyewear,” Sony said.



Sony said the movie has a run time of 64 minutes, but revealed no specifics about content. The DVD has a suggested retail price of $39.95. Amazon already has the title up for pre-order, at $27.99. The film has subtitles available in Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.