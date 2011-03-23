Sony expands NXCAM product family

Sony Electronics is unveiling the newest additions to its NXCAM family of professional video products: the NEX-FS100U, an E-mount camcorder equipped with a Super 35mm CMOS sensor, and the compact HXR-NX70U, a rain- and dust-proof professional HD camcorder.

First introduced a few months ago as a prototype, the NEX-FS100U is equipped with an Exmor Super 35 CMOS sensor, which enables the camcorder to produce footage with a shallow depth of field similar to that of a film camera. The sensor also features the optimum number of effective pixels for shooting HD moving images. At 60fps in all-pixel scan mode, this allows users to capture images with less color aliasing, jaggedness and rolling shutter than DSLR cameras while providing the sensitivity necessary for shooting at a minimum illumination of 0.28lx, when using a fixed shutter speed of 1/30, auto gain and an iris setting of F1.4.

The NEX-FS100U adopts the Sony E-mount interchangeable lens system, and the camcorder’s short flange back distance allows various Sony A-mount lenses to be used via a mount adaptor (LA-EA1). It is also possible to attach a range of other lenses using compatible third-party mount adaptors.

The NEX-FS100UK lens kit model comes supplied with the E18-200mm F3.5-6.3 OSS zoom lens, which gives users optical SteadyShot and auto focus. The SEL18200 lens supplied with the NEX-FS100UK enables shooting in illumination as low as 1.5lx when using a fixed shutter speed of 1/30, auto gain and auto iris.

The NEX-FS100U accepts SD, SDHC and SDXC cards as well as Memory Stick PRO Duo. It can also record images at various frame rates, including slow and quick motion, in full HD. Additionally, the grip, handle and hybrid LCD viewfinder are detachable, making it ideal for handheld scenes and shooting in confined locations.

The HXR-NX70U camcorder meets dust- and rain-proof performance requirements specified by IEC60529 IP54. The compact camcorder incorporates an Exmor R CMOS sensor to deliver superior low-light footage and enhanced manual controls to give the precision needed when capturing high-quality HD content. The camcorder also features a 96GB internal memory.

Integrated CinemaTone technology captures footage with deeper, more film-like color tones, and the wide-angle Sony G lens can take in more of the action, producing sharp images with accurate color reproduction. The optical SteadyShot image stabilization with active mode compensates for greater degrees of camera shake to deliver smooth video, from wide-angle to telephoto perspectives. A built-in GPS receiver makes the HXR-NX70U an ideal choice for journalists and documentary makers as it gives them the ability to geotag footage when on location.



The new camcorders are scheduled to ship between July and September 2011.