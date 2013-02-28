Sony Corp. Announces Sale of Sony City Osaki Office Building and Premises

TOKYO-- Sony Corp. today announced that it has sold its Sony City Osaki office building and premises to Nippon Building Fund Inc. and a Japanese institutional investor. The sale was structured such that Sony placed the office building and premises in a trust and then sold the trust beneficiary rights. Sony and other Sony Group businesses will remain in the building for a period of five years after the sale under a lease agreement entered into separately.



The sale price is 111.1 billion yen (US $1.21 billion in today’s exhange rates). After deducting expenses related to transaction costs, Sony received net cash proceeds today of 110 billion yen (US $1.198 billion). As a result of the sale, Sony expects to realize a gain on the sale of approximately 41 billion yen (US $446.5 million), to be recorded as operating income, in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013.



As stated on Feb. 7, 2013 in the announcement of Sony’s forecast for consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013, Sony has identified certain assets for possible sale as part of an initiative to transform its business portfolio and reorganize its assets. This sale was conducted as a part of that initiative. While this sale was aniticipated and the potential gain on the sale was taken into account at the time of the forecast, Sony is currently reevaluating the aggregate impact of this sale and other factors on the forecast.



The sale was conducted as a part of a corporate reorganization.