Solid State Logic Installs Compact Console for WNET



NEW YORK: WNET New York Public Media recently acquired a new console from Solid State Logic, solving their audio needs for the entire studio.



The company’s C10 HD compact broadcast console, installed by SSL, features 24-faders with 64 DSP channels and a Dialogue Automix option for streamlined production of panel-type programming. The steup also includes a MADI-X8 eight-port router for aggregation and distribution of content.



“We are getting SSL quality at a very attractive price,” said Frank Graybill, chief engineer for WNET, in a press release. “The C10 is a homerun for SSL.” The unit was reportedly chosen for its quality of sound and low cost.



Based in Long Island, WNET serves 19-million viewers in the New York metropolitan area.



