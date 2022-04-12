SMPTE To Sponsor 2022 NAB Show Sessions

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) today announced 12 educational sessions it is supporting to be presented during the NAB Show , April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

“One of our most important goals at SMPTE is to shine a light on technological innovation and how it is shaping media and entertainment,” said Michael Zink, vice president, emerging and creative technologies at WarnerMedia and SMPTE education vice president. “Sponsoring these educational sessions led by our esteemed colleagues is one way to fulfill that goal,”

The sessions include:

Saturday, April 23

9 - 10:20 a.m. — Keynote session: “Future of Cinema: The Immersive World of MSG Sphere.” Future entertainment promises new medium and multisensory platforms for artists. One of the most ambitious projects of this kind – MSG Sphere – will feature 160,000 square feet of interior immersive displays, groundbreaking spatialized audio and full 4D effects.

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) N262-264

Moderator: Richard Welsh, senior vice president of innovation at Deluxe

Keynoter:

Andrew Shulkind, senior vice president of capture and innovation at MSG Entertainment Corp.

10:40 a.m. - Noon — “Future of Cinema: Immersive Experiences & Use Cases.”

Location: LVCC N262-264

Moderator: Michael Zink, vice president, emerging and creative technologies, WarnerMedia

Presenters:

Sarah Ellis, director of digital development at Royal Shakespeare Company

Michael Koperwas, supervisor of creative development and visual design at ILMxLAB/Lucasfilm

Jenny Weinbloom, head of studio at Impact Museums

1:30 - 2:50 p.m. — “Future of Cinema: Technology Enablers.”

Location: LVCC N262-264

Moderator: Pete Ludé, consultant, Next Generation Motion Imaging

Presenters:

Kevin Amaratunga, vice president of engineering at Scalable Display Technologies

Gary Feather, business consultant and lighting and display technology expert

Jeremy Hochman, founder and CEO of Megapixel VR

3:20 - 4:40 p.m. — “Future of Cinema: Beyond the Big Screen.”

Location: LVCC N262-264

Moderator: Michael Zink, vice president, emerging and creative technologies at WarnerMedia

Presenters:

Chris deFaria, president of Keylight

Jon Karafin, CEO and founder of Light Field Lab

Ajit Ninan, director of engineering at Dolby Labs

Sunday, April 24

10:30 - 11 a.m. — “How Immersive Streaming Experiences Use Data to Enhance Mental Well-Being and Improve Diagnostic Efficacy.”

Location: LVCC W6428

Presenters:

Christy Lamka, chief knowledge officer and vice president of engagement at Thrive360

Megan Wagoner, senior vice president at VIMOND

11:30 a.m. - Noon — “Advanced Narratives and Multimodal Computational Content.”

Location: LVCC W6428

Presenter:

Arvel Chappel III, vice president of advanced narratives and neurotechnology at Warner Bros. Entertainment

Monday, April 25

10:45 - 11:15 a.m. — “Media in the Cloud and the Super User Group.”

Location: LVCC W6428

Moderator: Richard Welsh, senior vice president of innovation at Deluxe

Presenter:

Larissa Goerner, senior director product line management of AMPP at Grass Valley

11:30 a.m. - Noon — “What’s Up with the Metaverse – A Film School’s Approach to Immersive Engagement.”

Location: LVCC W6428

Presenter:

Chaitanya Chinchlikar, vice president/CTO and head of emerging media at Whistling Woods International

3:30 - 4 p.m. — “Standardizing Digital Content Delivery With The Interoperable Master Format.”

Location: LVCC 3122

Moderator: Debra Kaufman, journalist

Presenters:

Bill Admans, COO at Ateliere

Carlos Carmona, business development manager at Rohde & Schwarz USA

Bruno Munger, director of business development at Colorfront

Randy Reck, director of product development at MTI Film

Tuesday, April 26

10:45 - 11:15 a.m. — “5G Opportunities in Media & Entertainment.”

Location: W6428

Presenter:

Pam Allison, head of consumer strategy and partnerships in the 5G Labs at Verizon

11:30 a.m. - Noon — “The Future of Filmmaking.”

Location: W6428

Presenter:

Annie Chang, vice president of creative technologies at Universal Pictures

1:45 - 2:15 p.m. — “Power of the Panel – Exploring Virtual Production.”

Location: W6428

Presenter:

Lisa Gerber, director of media and entertainment at PacketFabric

More information about the presentations is available on the NAB Show website.