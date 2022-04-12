SMPTE To Sponsor 2022 NAB Show Sessions
By Phil Kurz published
The topics range from future cinema and immersive streaming to the cloud and 5G
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) today announced 12 educational sessions it is supporting to be presented during the NAB Show, April 23-27, in Las Vegas.
“One of our most important goals at SMPTE is to shine a light on technological innovation and how it is shaping media and entertainment,” said Michael Zink, vice president, emerging and creative technologies at WarnerMedia and SMPTE education vice president. “Sponsoring these educational sessions led by our esteemed colleagues is one way to fulfill that goal,”
The sessions include:
Saturday, April 23
9 - 10:20 a.m. — Keynote session: “Future of Cinema: The Immersive World of MSG Sphere.” Future entertainment promises new medium and multisensory platforms for artists. One of the most ambitious projects of this kind – MSG Sphere – will feature 160,000 square feet of interior immersive displays, groundbreaking spatialized audio and full 4D effects.
Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) N262-264
Moderator: Richard Welsh, senior vice president of innovation at Deluxe
Keynoter:
- Andrew Shulkind, senior vice president of capture and innovation at MSG Entertainment Corp.
10:40 a.m. - Noon — “Future of Cinema: Immersive Experiences & Use Cases.”
Location: LVCC N262-264
Moderator: Michael Zink, vice president, emerging and creative technologies, WarnerMedia
Presenters:
- Sarah Ellis, director of digital development at Royal Shakespeare Company
- Michael Koperwas, supervisor of creative development and visual design at ILMxLAB/Lucasfilm
- Jenny Weinbloom, head of studio at Impact Museums
1:30 - 2:50 p.m. — “Future of Cinema: Technology Enablers.”
Location: LVCC N262-264
Moderator: Pete Ludé, consultant, Next Generation Motion Imaging
Presenters:
- Kevin Amaratunga, vice president of engineering at Scalable Display Technologies
- Gary Feather, business consultant and lighting and display technology expert
- Jeremy Hochman, founder and CEO of Megapixel VR
3:20 - 4:40 p.m. — “Future of Cinema: Beyond the Big Screen.”
Location: LVCC N262-264
Moderator: Michael Zink, vice president, emerging and creative technologies at WarnerMedia
Presenters:
- Chris deFaria, president of Keylight
- Jon Karafin, CEO and founder of Light Field Lab
- Ajit Ninan, director of engineering at Dolby Labs
Sunday, April 24
10:30 - 11 a.m. — “How Immersive Streaming Experiences Use Data to Enhance Mental Well-Being and Improve Diagnostic Efficacy.”
Location: LVCC W6428
Presenters:
- Christy Lamka, chief knowledge officer and vice president of engagement at Thrive360
- Megan Wagoner, senior vice president at VIMOND
11:30 a.m. - Noon — “Advanced Narratives and Multimodal Computational Content.”
Location: LVCC W6428
Presenter:
- Arvel Chappel III, vice president of advanced narratives and neurotechnology at Warner Bros. Entertainment
Monday, April 25
10:45 - 11:15 a.m. — “Media in the Cloud and the Super User Group.”
Location: LVCC W6428
Moderator: Richard Welsh, senior vice president of innovation at Deluxe
Presenter:
- Larissa Goerner, senior director product line management of AMPP at Grass Valley
11:30 a.m. - Noon — “What’s Up with the Metaverse – A Film School’s Approach to Immersive Engagement.”
Location: LVCC W6428
Presenter:
- Chaitanya Chinchlikar, vice president/CTO and head of emerging media at Whistling Woods International
3:30 - 4 p.m. — “Standardizing Digital Content Delivery With The Interoperable Master Format.”
Location: LVCC 3122
Moderator: Debra Kaufman, journalist
Presenters:
- Bill Admans, COO at Ateliere
- Carlos Carmona, business development manager at Rohde & Schwarz USA
- Bruno Munger, director of business development at Colorfront
- Randy Reck, director of product development at MTI Film
Tuesday, April 26
10:45 - 11:15 a.m. — “5G Opportunities in Media & Entertainment.”
Location: W6428
Presenter:
- Pam Allison, head of consumer strategy and partnerships in the 5G Labs at Verizon
11:30 a.m. - Noon — “The Future of Filmmaking.”
Location: W6428
Presenter:
- Annie Chang, vice president of creative technologies at Universal Pictures
1:45 - 2:15 p.m. — “Power of the Panel – Exploring Virtual Production.”
Location: W6428
Presenter:
- Lisa Gerber, director of media and entertainment at PacketFabric
More information about the presentations is available on the NAB Show website.
More information about SMPTE is available on its website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.