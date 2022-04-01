Sinclair Raised Over $215,000 for Global Red Cross Fund for Ukraine
By George Winslow published
The donations for humanitarian relief in Ukraine included a $50K matching grant from Sinclair
BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced that the company raised over $215,000 through Sinclair Cares: Ukraine Relief, a fundraising partnership with Global Red Cross to help with their humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and neighboring countries.
In one week, over $165,000 was contributed by individual donors through www.SinclairCares.com, with a $50,000 match from Sinclair Broadcast Group, bringing the total donation to $215,000.
These donations will be used by the Global Red Cross to support the delivery of emergency aid, such as food, fuel, medical supplies, and first aid training support to those in Ukraine and others seeking safety in neighboring countries.
“We thank our viewers and employees for their generosity to our partners at the American Red Cross and the Global Red Cross network. These donations will go a long way to help the humanitarian relief efforts on the ground and provide immediate emergency assistance,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operations officer and president of broadcast.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.