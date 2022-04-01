Sinclair Raised Over $215,000 for Global Red Cross Fund for Ukraine

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced that the company raised over $215,000 through Sinclair Cares: Ukraine Relief, a fundraising partnership with Global Red Cross to help with their humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

In one week, over $165,000 was contributed by individual donors through www.SinclairCares.com, with a $50,000 match from Sinclair Broadcast Group, bringing the total donation to $215,000.

These donations will be used by the Global Red Cross to support the delivery of emergency aid, such as food, fuel, medical supplies, and first aid training support to those in Ukraine and others seeking safety in neighboring countries.

“We thank our viewers and employees for their generosity to our partners at the American Red Cross and the Global Red Cross network. These donations will go a long way to help the humanitarian relief efforts on the ground and provide immediate emergency assistance,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operations officer and president of broadcast.