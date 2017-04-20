Sinclair Broadcast Group Installing R&S Transmitter for Repack

COLUMBIA, MD.—With nearly a hundred Sinclair Broadcast Group properties reportedly required to transition to new channel assignments because of the spectrum repack, Sinclair is taking measures to assist in the process with the acquisition of the THU9evo high-power UHF transmitter from Rohde & Schwarz.

The THU9evo is a liquid-cooled UHF transmitter that delivers energy efficiency values of up to 43 percent for ATSC and 40 percent for COFDM, which will include ATSC 3.0, according to R&S. The transmitter is based on the R&S’ THU9 platform and provides configuration flexibility and scalability in a small footprint.

“The compact footprint and efficiency of these new solid-state transmitters offer a very viable option for Sinclair to replace IOT transmitters no longer supported by original manufacturers during repack,” said Harvey Arnold, vice president of engineering for SBG.

SBG is expected to install the transmitter later this year.