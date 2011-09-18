Signiant offers free white paper

Signiant, a developer of content supply chain management systems, announced the publication of its latest white paper, "The New Economics of International Content Distribution." The research project explores the economic realities of today's international content distribution processes as the industry continues to migrate to digital, file-based workflows — including the inefficiencies, delays, and high costs of traditional tape-based methods of file delivery.

The white paper is now available for downloading from the Signiant website at www.signiant.com/company/whitepapers.