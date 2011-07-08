Shotoku Broadcast to introduce new camera pedestal and head
At the upcoming IBC show, Shotoku Broadcast Systems will introduce the TP200 two-stage pneumatic pedestal, which has a maximum payload of more than 177lbs. It can handle a wide range of camera configurations.
The TP200’s innovative column and base offers maximum stability and operational flexibility. One-step foot brake and single-action cable guard enables precise movements and control at all times for fast and easy positioning.
Also being introduced is Shotoku’s SX300 perfect counter-balance pan and tilt head, designed to support portable cameras with viewfinders and prompters. It has a maximum payload of 83.8lbs.
The head’s robust structure and wide range of precise balance mechanisms supports a versatile variety of camera configurations. The SX300’s mount can be either flat base or 150mm ball.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox