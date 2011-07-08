Shotoku Broadcast to introduce new camera pedestal and head

At the upcoming IBC show, Shotoku Broadcast Systems will introduce the TP200 two-stage pneumatic pedestal, which has a maximum payload of more than 177lbs. It can handle a wide range of camera configurations.

The TP200’s innovative column and base offers maximum stability and operational flexibility. One-step foot brake and single-action cable guard enables precise movements and control at all times for fast and easy positioning.

Also being introduced is Shotoku’s SX300 perfect counter-balance pan and tilt head, designed to support portable cameras with viewfinders and prompters. It has a maximum payload of 83.8lbs.

The head’s robust structure and wide range of precise balance mechanisms supports a versatile variety of camera configurations. The SX300’s mount can be either flat base or 150mm ball.