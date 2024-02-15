Shira Lazar To Host NAB Show Main Stage

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Content creator and innovator Shira Lazar will host the NAB Show’s Main Stage during the Las Vegas gathering, April 13-17, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Lazar hosted discussions on the convergence of media, entertainment and technology in 2017 as the show’s first M.E.T. (Media, Entertainment, Technology) Digital Evangelist, NAB said.

"Introducing a host at NAB Show is about building a connected story across our Main Stage programming,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. “It is also about elevating the experience, and Shira Lazar’s dynamic presence and deep knowledge of the technology and media space will add energy and another dimension of insight for all participants."

In 2011, Lazar unveiled her web-first news brand “What’s Trending.” She has a deep understanding of the evolving media landscape and an engaging stage presence, NAB said.

She has spoken at SXSW, VeeCon, CES and C2, was named Fast Company’s Most Influential Woman in Technology and was featured on NFTNow’s NFT100 Most Influential, NAB said.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be collaborating with NAB once again,” Lazar said. “It's a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the incredible talent and achievements in the media industry, while also casting our gaze forward to the exciting innovations and opportunities on the horizon. I'm bullish on exploring how we can push the boundaries together."

Lazar is also the co-founder of Peace Inside Live, a wellness consulting and advisory firm dedicated to enhancing well-being within modern companies through customized programming, both in-person and online.