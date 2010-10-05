SES Astra lays out plans to support 3-D

At IBC2010 last month in Amsterdam, the complementary relationship between HDTV and 3-D television was on full display.

At SES Astra, this relationship was front and center during the satellite service provider's IBC2010 press conference held Sept. 9 on the eve of the exhibit floor opening.

The company laid out its strategy for 3-D during the event, announcing it would support both side-by-side and top-and-bottom 3-D formats for distribution while at the same time not requiring its customers to endure the expense of replacing their customers' STBs to support 3-D.

Following the event, Thomas Wrede, SES Astra vice president of reception systems, discussed the company's 3-D strategy.