Scripps Raises $470K for Hurricane Ian Relief
The fund raised $325K from viewers and $145K from employees
CINCINNATI—To support ongoing relief efforts following Hurricane Ian, The E.W. Scripps Company has announced that it helped raise $470,000 for people and communities impacted by the storm.
Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm with 155-mph winds (2 mph short of a Category 5), made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28, leaving a path of destruction that is expected to cost tens of billions of dollars, the company said.
The Scripps Howard Fund, the company's philanthropic arm, created a hurricane relief fund in the days immediately following the hurricane. To date, $325,000 has been donated by Scripps viewers to help with local recovery efforts.
To help Scripps employees adversely affected by the hurricane, the Scripps Howard Fund also created the Hurricane Ian Employee Relief Fund to provide relief to Scripps employees who suffered direct losses in Florida counties that were declared a federal disaster. The Employee Relief Fund, totaling $145,000, was funded entirely by gifts from fellow employees, company leaders and Scripps family members.
"We are humbled by Scripps' audiences across the country who have stepped up to help people impacted by one of the most devastating storms in Florida's history," said Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO. "Their donations to this fund will support ongoing relief efforts that could take months, even years."
Scripps owns five television stations in Florida, including WFTX in Fort Myers and WFTS in Tampa.
"Our Florida employees set their personal needs aside so they could keep their communities informed and continue with critical news operations during Hurricane Ian," Symson said. "We are grateful for their relentless dedication and courage."
WFTX has compiled information to help Florida residents after Hurricane Ian with links to recovery centers, shelters and relief efforts at Fox4Now.com.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.