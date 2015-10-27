Scripps Goes with Pebble Beach’s Marina and Dolphin Playout Systems

BROOMFIELD, COLO.—After successfully deploying a DR system built around the Marina and Dolphin systems earlier this year, Scripps Networks Interactive have contracted Pebble Broadcast Systems to supply a 31 channel Marina playout automation system and Dolphin integrated channel system for the Broadcast Operation Center at Scripps’ headquarters in Knoxville, Tenn.

Scripps Network Interactive headquarters

Pebble Broadcast Systems, the U.S. branch of Pebble Beach Systems, built a multi-domain system with high levels of resilience and isolation between each functional area. One domain exclusively handles ingest and content management, with a second and third dedicated to primary and backup transmission. Despite the isolation, domains are able to synchronize metadata and playlists are mirrored automatically between primary and backup transmission domains.

Each live to air channel is hosted on a single Dolphin server, each offering program, preview, clean and spare outputs.

In addition, the software is native 64-bit; features a customizable UI; has three systems—A, B, and DR— that can be upgraded and tested independently; and can create a new service for playout quickly.

Pebble Beach Systems is a provider of automation, channel in-a-box, and integrated channel technology.