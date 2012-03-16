Scripps expands D.C. investigative reporting operation

The E.W. Scripps Company announced Feb. 27 that it was expanding its television investigative reporting operations in Washington, D.C.

The Scripps Washington bureau, home of Scripps Howard News Service (SHNS), is becoming a fully multimedia, national news organization pursuing enterprise and investigative stories for broadcast TV, newspapers and digital platforms.

According to a statement from the company, Scripps is enhancing its TV investigation team to provide stories with national impact. The enhanced TV investigation team will focus on investigative stories for television that are national in scope as well as those investigations that will be part of "team investigative coverage" in partnership with local TV investigative units.

The new investigative team will launch a more intense review and analysis of government decisions and the direction of government agencies that dramatically affect all communities, the statement said.

The team also will develop in-depth investigations through a partnership with Scripps newspapers, digital news teams and SHNS, which has been delivering national and international coverage of Washington for 96 years.

The new team includes Lawan Hamilton, executive producer, and Jim Osman, as lead reporter. Hamilton and Osman join Kristin Volk, a TV reporter in the Washington bureau, and a team of investigative reporters and editors who produced 11 major investigative projects during 2011.