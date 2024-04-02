SBE Issues Regulatory Alert on Potential 6 GHz Interference

Following the FCC’s recent decision to authorize very low power (VLP) devices in the 6 GHz spectrum band, the Society of Broadcast Engineers has issued a regulatory alert to members and stations telling them to be aware of potential 6 GHz interference.

The 6 Ghz spectrum band plays a critical role in ENG and local newsgathering and the FCC's efforts to open up parts of that spectrum to unlicensed devices has prompted considerable opposition from broadcasters and the NAB in recent years.

On March 8 FCC rules authorizing unlicensed very low power (VLP) devices in the 6 GHz spectrum band: 5.925-7.125 GHz took effect.

The FCC has also said it is considering proposals to allow even greater VLP and LPI (low-power indoor) use in the band.

“The SBE, the NAB, and others have expressed concern that the FCC's proposals to increase unlicensed use of the 6 GHz Band could introduce harmful interference to broadcasters' licensed electronic newsgathering (ENG) activities in the band,” the SBE said. “Interference and reduced margin in fixed BAS links (STLs, etc.) may also be a problem as Wi-Fi-6E devices become common. Consequently, we urge you to fully document the performance of any 6 GHz fixed links that your station may have (signal levels, margin to failure, error rates, etc.). We are also interested in hearing from anyone who has experienced interference in the 6 GHz Band that could be attributable to unlicensed devices.”

The SBE noted that the issue is also important because “The FCC is also actively considering proposals to allow even greater VLP and LPI (low-power indoor) use in the Band” and urged anyone who has “experienced interference to your ENG operations in the 6 GHz band over the past several months, please notify the SBE at BASinterference@sbe.org no later than April 17.”

The SBE also reminded members that “any interference should be reported via the FCC Interference Reporting portal.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On February 7, 2024, the FCC added to 6 GHz band unlicensed rules by permitting very low power (VLP) devices in the U–NII–5 (5.925–6.425 MHz) and U–NII–7 (6.525–6.875 MHz) portions of the 6 GHz band.

The FCC said that the rules, which took effect on March 8, will limit VLP devices to low power levels and subject them to other technical and operational requirements that will permit these devices to operate across the United States while protecting incumbent licensed services that operate in the 6 GHz band from harmful interference.

At the same time, the FCC also took action in a Memorandum Opinion and Order on Remand that addressed a remand from the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit concerning issues of interference raised by television broadcasters. In that ruling, the FCC argued that “broadcasters' unsubstantiated claims of interference in the 2.4 GHz band do not warrant any changes to the 6 GHz rules,” according to the Federal Register in a summary of the decision and the new rules.

The Federal Register also noted that “the rules the Commission is adopting are designed to support innovation to bring exciting new applications to market while protecting the important licensed services that operate in the 6 GHz band from harmful interference. At this time, the Commission is limiting VLP devices to the U–NII–5 and U–NII–7 bands because the technical record has mainly focused on the potential for interference to fixed microwave links which are the predominate uses of these portions of the 6 GHz band. The Commission plans on proposing to expand VLP device operation to the U–NII–6 and U–NII–8 portions of the band which support mobile operations.”