RTDNA Launches Voice of the First Amendment Task Force

WASHINGTON—Citing a “climate of distrust” and growing attacks on journalism, the Radio Television Digital News Association has announced it has created the Voice of the First Amendment Task Force. This task force, it said, will react to threats to the First Amendment as well as support journalists and educate the public about the importance of a free press to the U.S. democracy.

Among its first efforts, members of the task force are expected to meet with leaders from radio and TV station groups across the country at the upcoming 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas. They will discuss recent threats and develop a plan to protect and promote the role of journalism.

“If the public comes to believe the news media are the ‘enemy of the people,’ one of our country’s most fundamental rights could be lost,” said Task Force Co-Chair Sheryl Worsley. “Freedom of the press helps ensure a check on government and helps America stay free.”

Station groups interested in reaching out to the task force can contact them at pressfreedom@rtdna.org or call RTDNA Executive Director Mike Cavender at 770-823-1760.