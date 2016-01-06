RTDNA Launches New ‘Cameras in the Courts’ Guide

WASHINGTON—The latest edition of the Radio Television Digital News Association’s “Cameras in the Courts Guide” has been released by the organization. The revamped guide, which was revised in the fall of 2015, features updated information from every state and courts at the federal level. Rules detailed cover video and still cameras, microphones, laptops, smartphones, and more recent developments like live blogging and tweeting.

RTDNA’s guide includes links to the constitutional provisions, state laws, administrative orders or policies that form the basis of each state’s rules, as well as links to media guides, sources of video and audio coverage.

“It is our goal to have courtrooms in every state and at every level open to electronic journalists and the newsgathering tools they use every day,” said Mike Cavender, RTDNA executive director. “The judicial branch of government conducts the public’s business, and that business should be accessible to all.”

The RTDNA is also calling for more resources to improve future editions of the “Cameras in the Courts Guide.” To find out how to submit information, or find out about the rules for your state, click here.

The “Cameras in the Courts Guide” is produced in cooperation with Wiley Rein, LLP, a Washington, D.C.-based law firm. It is developed by Kathleen Kirby, RTDNA counsel; Kathleen Scott, associate; and Ashley Criss, summer associate.