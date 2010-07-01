RTDNA applauds Kagan on TV camera stance

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) said June 29 that it is encouraged that Solicitor General Elena Kagan is in favor of the possibility of allowing TV cameras into the Supreme Court during oral arguments.

According to the association, Kagan expressed during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings June 29 a pro-camera stance that is in line with RTDNA’s stance, particularly that opening the Supreme Court to TV cameras would create transparency for journalists covering the court.

During the hearings, Kagan said she recognized some members of the court might have a different view on the issue and said she would confer with the other justices on the issue if confirmed.