Ross Updates its Servers

OTTAWA—Ross has added new functionality to its video server line of products, which include Mira, Tria and Kiva products and has reduced prices as well.

Under the new banner of "Production, Presentation & Replay," the revised range now offers a variety of additional features and “available as standard” upgrades. Every video server product is now updated with an “As Run Logging and Log Report Creator” feature that makes it quick and easy to provide clients with a CSV or PDF file from logs that have verified content playout for billing confirmation purposes.

Ross’s flagship Mira+ replay server is updated to support 24 frames per second and “true 60p” frame rates. The high frame rate “super slow-motion” feature—previously available as an option—is now added to all Mira+ models as standard, as is one Mira Control Surface.

The compact Mira Express model gets a storage upgrade to 76 hours—double the previous capacity—and a brand-new model is being unveiled with over 152 hours of total storage—four times the original capacity. A new powerful clip networking feature is also added to Mira Express as standard, enabling replay operators to playout clips from another Mira Express across a local network.

The Tria+ multichannel production server is updated to support a variety of additional frame rates, and the compact Tria Express Duet production server also benefits from the clip networking feature mentioned above—offering important efficiency advantages to workflows in which multiple Tria Express Duet video servers are used.

A new model of Ross’s Kiva+ presentation server supports three PGM/PVW playout channel pairs—the original models support one or two channel pairs. Also new in Kiva is the ability to undock the “Channel tab” for each channel pair in the Kiva Presenter app so that each channel pair can be positioned on its own computer display.

Ross also announced price reductions across the full range of its video server solutions, with some prices being cut by up to 40%.