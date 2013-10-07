Ron Burgundy Hawks Dodge Durango

DETROIT and HOLLYWOOD — Dodge and Paramount Pictures have teamed up in a co-branded marketing collaboration that casts “legendary news anchor Ron Burgundy” as the new face of the new 2014 Dodge Durango as the brand launches a multifaceted advertising and marketing campaign in advance of the holiday release of the upcoming film “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.”



Will Ferrell reprises his comedic role as Ron Burgundy, the boastful news anchorman, in a robust campaign which debuted from Dodge on Saturday, Oct. 5. The integrated cross-promotion marketing campaign marks the first time a movie studio and brand tie-in has utilized starring talent, in character, to create original long and short form content.The co-branded promotional advertising campaign will span television, print, digital and social media. It debuted across television and online on Saturday, Oct. 5. The new 2014 Dodge Durango arrives in dealerships in North America this month. “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” releases nationally in theaters Dec. 20, 2013.



Debut television spots and web video include:



"Horsepower": Ron Burgundy chastises a horse on the showroom floor regarding Dodge Durango’s 360 horsepower telling viewers.



"Glove Compartment": Ron deflects speaking to Dodge Durango’s available Hemi V8 engine and instead compliments the luxuriousness/spaciousness of its “beautiful injection-molded thermoplastic olefin” glove box, letting viewers in on the fact that “it comfortably fits two turkey sandwiches or 70 packs of gum!”



"Ride": Ron stumbles over his script noting the Dodge Durango’s m.p.g fuel performance. Given Ron’s propensity to read everything as written, he can’t figure out what m.p.g is, trying several times to get it right.



"Ballroom Dancers": This two-part spot (a .60-second and .30-second spot) will debut on “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday, Oct. 7.



Additional spots will roll out in the coming weeks on ESPN, Comedy Central, E! Entertainment Television, FX, Esquire Network, MLB Network, MTV, NBA, NBC Sports, Spike, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, USA Network, Animal Planet, Adult Swim, Food Network, Nick at Nite, Science Channel, Big Ten Network and AMC, among others.

