Roku Retains 50% North American CTV Open Programmatic Ad Market Share

LONDON—Despite increased competition in the streaming device and CTV ad market, Roku continues to hold a commanding lead in CTV open programmatic ad traffic in North America, according to the newest monthly report from Pixalate.

Pixelate’s February 2023 CTV Device Global Market Share Report shows that Roku has a dominant 50% market share in North America, surpassing Samsung (21%) and Amazon (13%).

In terms of share of open programmatic ads sold by device type, Pixelate reported that Amazon TV Fire had the fastest growth year over year at 86%, compared to Roku, which saw a 4% decline in market share and Samsung, which increased by 10%.

Apple’s market share was down 25% year over year and its share of open programmatic ads sold by device type hit a 12-month low at 5%.

Pixalate is a provider of fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics for connected TVs (CTV) and mobile advertising.

For the monthly reports, Pixalate’s data science team monitors over 70,000 programmatic-supported CTV apps, over 300 million CTV devices, and billions of CTV programmatic advertising impressions.

Market share is based on the proportion of sold programmatic ads that go to a certain device, operating system, category, etc. Pixalate said. For example, if Device X received 20 of 100 total ads one quarter, its market share would be 20%.