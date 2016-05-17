Rohde Replaces IOT Transmitters at NBC Stations

COLUMBIA, MD.—A pair of 78 kW UHF transmitters will be provided to NBCUniversal-owned NBC 5/KXAS and Telemundo 39/KXTX in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas by Rohde & Schwarz. The new THU9-72 transmitters are part of the preparation for the repack and the ATSC 3.0 transmission standard. The goal of these new transmitters is to supply twice the power of the previous IOT transmitters used by the stations to support the polarization technology of its new antennas.

The THU9-72 is a liquid-cooled solid state design, featuring liquid-cooled test loads and combiner reject loads. The transmitter is also able to be rechanneled without needing to replace amplifier components. When ATSC 3.0 is passed, R&S reports that the THU9 will be compatible with the new standard, as well as being able to make the same power as it did with ATSC 1.0.