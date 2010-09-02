RF Shorts – Sept. 2, 2010
- •Did you celebrate "Free TV Week"?
KFSM partnered with Antennas Direct Fort Smith and Fayetteville Ark. to give away free outdoor TV antennas this week. This appears to have been a local celebration, as I couldn't find any reports of other stations promoting "Free TV week."
- •Supporters of Rice University's KTRU radio station were upset when they found out that the University of Houston's KUHF public radio station was buying KTRU. There was an actual protest last Sunday on the Rice Campus. Richard Connelly, writing last Thursday in his Houston Press blog, wrote KUHF-KTRU Deal: God Comments, And Lord He's Pissed after a "massive lightning strike" made a direct hit on the KUHF tower two days after the protest. KUHF is broadcasting with a backup transmitter and antenna that's providing limited coverage until the main facility is repaired. Connelly comments, "That's about as clear a statement of 'Play me some more Pan-African/fusion jazz!!' as we can imagine."
