RF Shorts: Other Items of Interest - March 11, 2010



The FCC released a Public Notice (DA 10-372) [PDF] seeking comment on recommendations approved by the Advisory Committee for the 2012 World Radiocommunications Conference (WRC-12). The recommendations are outlined in Attachment 1 [PDF] and Attachment 2 [PDF]. One recommendation therein discusses the sharing of 2483.5 – 2500 MHz band between satellite, terrestrial communications services and the radiodetermination-satellite service (RDSS) (space-to-Earth), and raises concerns about interference between it and the mobile satellite service (MSS) which also uses it for space-to-Earth links. Broadcasters with "grandfathered" broadcast auxiliary service licenses also use this spectrum for ENG operations.



Recently I described the work Harris Communications employees had done in Haiti in restoration of communications links. I came across an article this week describing the role the military, specifically the Army Signal Corps, has had in setting up communications. The article Army communicators support civil affairs in Haiti included a statement from Staff Sgt. Kelly Williams about the Signal Corps efforts. "There's a lot of coordination and streamlining that goes into our job because we have to work across a variety of networks and satellite feeds," Williams said. "We have to ensure the end user--our people in the field--have the signal capabilities they need to accomplish their assigned tasks."



Part of the work has involved showing users how to get the most out of the equipment.



"We feel good knowing we played a part in the overall success of our mission, said Signal Corps Sgt. Derek Auguste. "Communications are vital to any operation--everyone has to talk and coordinate with each other. We feel like we created an environment where that could be successful."



