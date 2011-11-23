RF Shorts - Nov. 23, 2011



World's Tallest Towers

Website rediff.com's business section has a nice collection of pictures of the Worlds's 20 Tallest Towers. The Tokyo Sky Tree is the highest free-standing tower, at 2,080-feet. The CN Tower in Toronto is number three at 1,815 feet. The 1,149-foot Stratosphere in Las Vegas makes the list at number eight and is the only U.S. tower on the list.



