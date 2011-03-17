RF Shorts – March 17, 2011



With the recent concerns about intentional jamming or inadvertent interference to GPS and other global radio navigation satellite systems (GNSS), the GNSS Interference, Detection and Monitoring Conference 2011 offered some solutions, including use of a ground-based system such as 100 kHz eLORAN (Enhanced Long Range Navigation) to check GNSS accuracy. Details are available in the Eurekalert release Complementary technology could provide solution to our GPS vulnerability.



Patty Fisher has a refreshing view of neighborhood opposition to cell phone antennas, even DAS antennas on utility pole in her San Jose Mercury News article Better cell coverage and less radiation? Not enough for some. "Less radiation, less visual intrusion, better coverage—you would think everyone would be jumping for joy, right? Oh, come now. You know better than that. This is Palo Alto, where every solution spawns yet another problem."



Gerson Lehman Group (GLG) has a summary of an analysis by Gregg Kail, CTIA is the Reality Show after CES and MWC, which states that "CES 2011 traditionally opens the new year with innovation, and this year had Verizon keynoting about 'TV Everywhere' along with Comcast and Time Warner envisioning smart TV. Market reality has since struck with the Netflix expansion and Facebook contracting Time Warner. Microsoft Phone 7 and AT&T U-verse on mobile seems irrelevant and probably traction-less during 2011. Mobile TV will be on mute at CTIA 2011." Some reasons to attend CTIA include LightSquared, small cells, and LTE MIMO. Gregg Kail is AT&T's former Reseller Manager, and is now working as a consultant with GLG.



